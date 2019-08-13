Comments
SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A boat on fire off the shore of McNears Beach in Marin County prompted two more vessels to come to its rescue Tuesday evening.
The fire happened on a vessel approximately 200 yards offshore, according to Christopher Gray, Fire Chief of San Rafael and Marinwood Fire Departments. Crews on the two fireboats, Tiburon and Confidence, sailed out and began knocking down the flames.
No one was injured as a result of the fire. Five people were transported off of the boat by another vessel. They were then taken to shore and met by San Rafael firefighters.
