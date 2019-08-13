Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Almost six years ago I covered the story of “Stormy” the Christmas miracle cat with the pink collar who was stuck in an Antioch storm drain for 10 days.
The neighbors got together to help get her out. A week later the rescue organization called me and said no one had claimed Stormy.
Well even though I have never owned a cat (only dogs) we decided to take her home “temporarily “ until the owners came forward.
We have had her almost six years now and she and my oldest daughter Taylor are inseparable. Stormy still has the pink collar on to this day.
Our dogs even like Stormy!
