SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Meet Peaches, posing for a shot with her family in Half Moon Bay.
Peaches is a rescue we found on line and adopted in August of 2013 when she was 8 months old. She’d been found in Riverside alone and injured by a car, and taken to a pet hospital to be treated for her injuries and severe dehydration.
Without ID tags, chip or anyone to claim her, she was eventually fostered through Doggie Protective Services (www.DPSRescue.org) who posted such a sweet bio and photos of Peaches (named by her foster parents), that we fell in love with her instantly and, upon meeting her, immediately knew she’d be a perfect addition to our family.
She brings us all such joy, travels with us wherever we go and gets more love and kisses daily than any one being could wish for in ten lifetimes.
Peaches is a Lab mix, a wonderful friend, devoted companion and the most affectionate dog I have ever known. If you ever have the opportunity to meet her, you’ll quickly see what I mean. She truly is a Peach!
