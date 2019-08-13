SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — To find your own rescues, watch these shows on KPIX 5 and KBCW.
KPIX’s Pet of the Week: Tune in to KPIX 5’s Saturday Morning News at 6am, starting Saturday, August 24th for the return of KPIX’s Pet of the Week! We’ll feature select pets ready for adoption and the rescue organizations who work tirelessly to care for them. KPIX’s Pet of the Week is every Saturday at 6am for 4 consecutive Saturdays through September 14. These pets just might make an appearance at the Pet Food Express Bay Area Pet Fair on September 14-15, from 10am-5pm. And who knows? You might adopt a pet “as seen on TV”!
Bay Area Focus on KBCW: Check out Bay Area Focus on KBCW 44 Cable 12 on Sunday, September 8, 11:00am, with host Michelle Griego. Guests that day include Juliet Boyd, Executive Director of Hopalong Family Rescue, who saves the lives of dogs and cats from euthanasia lists from over 20 shelters across Northern and Central California. Hopalong is the largest all-foster rescue group in the Bay Area, where many of the animals pulled from shelters are placed in foster homes within 24 hours! Hopalong has rescued over 36,000 animals since 1993 – that’s a lot of kibble!
You must log in to post a comment.