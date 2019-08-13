Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The creature on the right is Ranger. He is a rescue, about 3 years old.
He is a terrier mix, sweet but super anxious: a loud barker who is not just afraid of his own shadow, but also almost any reflection of light.
With a lot of love and patience, he is beginning to calm down. We’re not sure what happened before he came to us, but Ranger is a member of our family now. Loud barking and all.
P.S. The creature on the left is my daughter’s one-eared panda backpack.
