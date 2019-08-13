  • KPIX 5Watch Now
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Kea has been with me for the majority of my TV career, at three different TV stations in two different states.

I rescued her from a shelter in Albuquerque after my newsroom at the time did a story about a breeder who had been impacted by the recession.

The breeder dropped off the dogs that he hadn’t been able to sell, and that he couldn’t afford to take care of anymore, including Kea.

The shelter named her “Sweetie” because of her sweet demeanor — and she’s lived up to that name since then.

