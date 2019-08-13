



PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Here are a few animals that are up for adoption from the shelters and rescue organizations represented at the Bay Area Pet Fair. Each of these animals might not be at the fair, so please contact the organization to see what their fee is and if they are still available.

Howard (4 years old, Maltese Poodle x Terrier mix)

Howard is the poster child for Rocket Dog Rescue’s “Homeless to HOT” award. When he first arrived, Howard was a tad bit dirty. After a much-needed grooming, Howard is feeling and looking so much better! https://www.rocketdogrescue.org/dog/howard-2/?status=for-adoption

Jolie (1 year old, German Shepherd + Dobie mix)

If you are looking for a best friend who wants to do everything with you, then meet Jolie! She is a country girl at heart and loves to run around in fields all day. Even though she’s a sociable gal, she isn’t too fond of the city. She needs a big backyard and some friends to play with. https://www.bayareagsr.org/available-dogs/1221-jolie

Mr. Mustache (1 year old, Tuxedo short-haired)

Meet Mr. Mustache. He may look like a distinguished, serious gentleman on the outside, but he’s a total goofball/purr bug on the inside. He has a thing for the ladies, and seems to prefer them over men. He loves to look out the window and run around like crazy. https://www.hopalong.org/profiles/mr-mustache/#.XT-F-OhKi70

Whip Cream (2 years old, Maltese + Lhasa Apso Mix)

Whip Cream was rescued from Korea. He has a non-shedding coat which is best for those with allergies or for those who loathe vacuuming. The way to win his heart is with lots and lots of treats and cuddles. http://www.dpsrescue.org/adopt/pet-detail/?id=14629129

Toby (5 years old, Shepherd mix)

Toby is a handsome and well behaved doggo who loves to take selfies with you. Picture him by your side, walking like the gentleman he is, while you go out for a walk. He has 4 years of best friend experience and is looking for a loving new place to call his home. http://services.countyofnapa.org/PetAdoption/



Bobby & Greg (Less than 1 year old, Unknown Breed)

Picked up as feral kittens at a young age, they have come around quite nicely! Their favorite hangout is their cozy cat tree, where together they devise plans to catch the mysterious red dot (laser pointer). They also enjoy a good game of hide and seek. They would do well with an active family that can join in on all their fun and games! https://www.scfoarescue.org/adopt/all

Sylvie (3 years old, German Shepherd + Black Lab Mix)

Sylvie was picked up by Oakland Animal Control after someone found her wandering around. She loves to catch treats in midair and might just be one of those dogs that plays Frisbee. She is a good escape artist whose sole purpose is to go looking for her forever home. http://www.nobodysperfektdogs.org/available-dogs#/sylvie

Echo (3 month old, Siberian Husky)

Echo was found at a shelter in declining health, but now she is enjoying life as a healthy energetic puppy. Her striking blue eyes as well as beautiful coat make her one very pretty pup! She is a bouncy dog who loves the outdoors and to socialize with other animals and people. https://brandysleddogsrescue.org/dogs-for-adoption.

Pippin, Gala, & Nobu (5 years old, Domestic Short-Haired)

Are you looking for some new housemates with impeccable house manners? If so, then the Three Amigos are it! They were found as stray kittens lost in someone’s backyard. They are well behaved cats who are looking for their forever home. http://www.catwelfareadvocates.org/?fbclid=IwAR1MeXpm-SotA7fy7gbv9j6bjeZW7YqwjPZZYuolb_Gxw48yvKm1eo_bTmU

Tofu (Approx. 1+ year old, White Havana)

The Bay Area Pet Fair will also have small animals, like bunnies! Tofu came to the shelter with a litter of 4 white Havana babies, which are now available for adoption. She is sweet, curious, and even potty-trained. Tofu is ready for a loving inside-home where she can play and be petted. https://alamedaanimalshelter.org/adopt/small-animals/tofu.html