



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The San Francisco Unified School District Board met Tuesday night to decide on the action to take against a mural they find racially offensive, hours after another group of activists spoke in opposition, including one very familiar face.

The vote was 4-3 as the board decided the artwork will not be painted over. Instead, they will proceed with a plan to hide parts of the mural with panels or other material. Opponents of this plan say they are still considering a lawsuit.

The school board wanted to cover up the murals entitled “Life of Washington” at George Washington High School because students say its images of slaves and indigenous people are painful to walk past every day.

Painted on the walls at the school’s main entrance, the panels depict slaves toiling at Washington’s home in Mount Vernon. Another panel shows the First President directing the Westward Expansion as a murdered Native American lies at his feet.

The artist, Victor Arnautoff, was a radical, avowed Communist who somehow got the inflammatory piece included as part of a New Deal work project in 1935.

“This was a very conservative time when you wouldn’t want to make Washington look like a bad guy, and he was able to,” said alumni association Vice President Lope Yap, Jr. “In fact, historians all said we don’t even know how he pulled this off.”

But despite the anti-slavery and anti-colonialism messages, the district says the images themselves are disturbing and should be removed or at least covered up.

San Francisco Unified is seeking a middle ground in what to do with the mural. Board President Stevon Cook announced a plan early Tuesday evening that he hopes will put the outrage to rest.

He wants to somehow cover the mural instead of painting over it and keep it out of public view.

“I think we all agree that the murals depict a history of the country that is hard to see,” said Cook. “And everyone agrees that that history is racist. I think where we disagree is if it’s appropriate for a school site.”

In response to the district, actor Danny Glover joined a group of African American leaders to urge the district to reconsider covering the murals up. Glover, who attended Washington High, says when he made the movie “The Color Purple,” some people objected to its portrayal of African Americans as well.

“The fact is that art has to make us feel uncomfortable,” Glover told reporters. “That’s what art does. The responsibility of art is to make us feel uncomfortable. You know, the great artists are the ones who made us feel uncomfortable.”

President of the SF Chapter of the NAACP Dr. Amos Brown believes the district is misguided in trying to censor the images of slavery and genocide. He says covering them up will be ignoring the lessons of the past.

“People are trying to wipe out, forget about, sweep under the rug that history.” Dr. Brown said. “If we don’t remember it, we will never deal with the present.”

Glover had already spoken out about the plan to paint over the mural earlier this week.

“Sometimes art is the only reflection of how we can talk about this,” Glover added. “And to have brilliant art being covered up and, really, blinding us or hiding that fact away. That’s absurd.”

In June, the board voted unanimously to destroy the mural by painting over them, which sparked the initial outrage.