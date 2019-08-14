RODEO (CBS SF) — Three victims were in stable condition after an early-morning shooting Wednesday in the Rodeo area of unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies received multiple reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Mariposa Avenue around 1:05 a.m. and responded to the scene.
They found two women, both of whom were transported to a hospital. One was flown by helicopter. A third victim sought medical assistance on his own.
The victims have not been identified, but deputies say the women were 41 and 54. The man was 23.
There were no suspect descriptions available as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, but the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information that may be useful to detectives is asked to call the sheriff’s investigation division at (925) 313-2600.
