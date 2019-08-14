Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS News) — At least six officers were shot Wednesday near Temple University in Philadelphia, authorities said. Police spokesperson Eric Gripp said the officers were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.
Gripp tweeted that officers were attempting to communicate with the suspect, “imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries.”
He said the shooting scene in was still active in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. Police urged residents to avoid the area. Additional officers were also being treated for non-gunshot injuries, Gripp said.
