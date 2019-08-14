Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday, hundreds of residents flocked to local libraries, movie theaters and cooling centers to get a little relief from the heat.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area until 8 p.m. Thursday night.
As temperatures rise, local officials have issued several tips to make sure everyone stays safe.
- Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day
- Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles
- Stay in air conditioned areas
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Extra care for pets, crops and livestock
- Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
- Check up on older relatives and neighbors
- Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
Click on the links below for the location of cooling centers in Samta Clara, Alameda and Marin counties.
Santa Clara County Cooling Centers
Alameda County Cooling Centers
In Contra Costa County, cooling centers are located at:
Concord
- Concord Senior Citizens Center
2727 Parkside Circle
- Concord Community Pool
3501 Cowell Road
- Meadow Homes Spray Park
Sunshine Drive and Detroit Avenue
Brentwood
- Community Center
35 Oak St.
- Brentwood Senior Activity Center
193 Griffith Lane
Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
