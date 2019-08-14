  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday, hundreds of residents flocked to local libraries, movie theaters and cooling centers to get a little relief from the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

As temperatures rise, local officials have issued several tips to make sure everyone stays safe.

  • Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day
  • Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles
  • Stay in air conditioned areas
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Extra care for pets, crops and livestock
  • Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
  • Check up on older relatives and neighbors
  • Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible

Click on the links below for the location of cooling centers in Samta Clara, Alameda and Marin counties.

Santa Clara County Cooling Centers

Alameda County Cooling Centers

Marin County Cooling Centers

In Contra Costa County, cooling centers are located at:

Concord

  • Concord Senior Citizens Center
    2727 Parkside Circle
  • Concord Community Pool
    3501 Cowell Road
  • Meadow Homes Spray Park
    Sunshine Drive and Detroit Avenue

Brentwood

  • Community Center
    35 Oak St.
  • Brentwood Senior Activity Center
    193 Griffith Lane
    Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

