ann makovec and poochie
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — I adopted Poochie from a rescue in Palo Alto in 2015. She was 7 years old at the time – saved from a shelter in Los Angeles, where she was abandoned with no name or information on her history.
She’s blossomed into a tail-wagging diva who accompanies me almost everywhere, bringing smiles to strangers as she bounces down the street. Everyone thinks she’s a puppy. I always say she had a re-start at age 7, so she’ll always be a puppy to me.
I adopted Winston from San Francisco’s ACC in 2013. I had gone there looking for a dog to adopt, but after perusing the cat cages, I knew this kitty had to be mine. He’s curious, sweet, and incredibly soft. He’s a mama’s boy and I’m always grateful to see his face when I come home.
