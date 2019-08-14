



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Local psychedelic warriors Glitter Wizard team up with Bay Area prog favorites Mondo Drag for this show at Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland Saturday.

SF glam/stoner/prog group Glitter Wizard has been bashing out its unique style of over-the-top hard rock for over a decade. Originally formed in Santa Cruz before relocating to San Francisco, the band twists together elements of Black Sabbath, Hawkwind, Blue Cheer and Black Oak Arkansas with outlandishly Spandex-clad lead singer Wendy Stonehenge working the stage in a high-energy frenzy that recalls Jim “Dandy” Mangrum. The band’s enthusiastic fringe-and-leather sporting sidekick “Mercho Man” adds to the onstage entertainment at their live shows.

The group independently released several singles and full-length efforts before putting its third headbanging space-boogie opus Hollow Earth Tour out through Heavy Psych Sounds in 2016. The band released their ambitious follow-up Opera Villains for the Italian-based imprint — appropriately enough — on 4-20 to wide acclaim. Having made appearances at a number of festivals here and abroad including Burger Boogaloo, Roadburn, Desert Days and the label’s first Bay Area edition of their Heavy Psych Sound Festival this past May, Glitter Wizard continues to expand their fan base. Despite the setback of having their tour van broken into this summer at the end of a successful European tour, Glitter Wizard soldiers on in their commitment to keeping heavy rock weird.

For this Oakland show, the group is joined by another of the Bay Area’s current leading lights on the psychedelic-meet-prog frontier. Founded a decade ago in Davenport, Iowa, by singer/keyboard player John Gamino, guitarist Jake Sheley and guitarist/synth player Nolan Girard (the three have been playing together since their teens), Mondo Drag relocated to Oakland in 2014 and added drummer Ventura Garcia and Andrew O’Neil.

The quintet released its first recording with the new line-up the following year, an eponymous effort on Riding Easy Records that earned the band some of its best reviews yet with its fuzzed-out guitar leads and swirling Hammond organ and synth grooves. Prog-metal greats Mastodon would later hand pick Mondo Drag to open a packed free Converse Rubber Tracks show at the Chapel in San Francisco.

The group issued its most album — The Occultation Of Light — in 2016 prior to heading out on a European tour playing with the likes of Pentagram and Elder. Powered by the band’s growing arsenal of vintage keyboard sounds, the record delivered hefty sounds that at times recalled the heavy-prog boogie of ’70s British rockers Uriah Heep mixed with the guitar pyrotechnics of Thin Lizzy and the Allman Brothers. Mondo Drag would go on an extended break outside of occasional shows in the Bay Area, but returns to the stage Saturday night to debut new material with new bassist Conor Riley (Astra, Birth). Local band Blow opens the night.

Glitter Wizard, Mondo Drag and Blow

Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $12-$15

Eli’s Mile High Club