



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The suspect who was charged in the early Sunday morning assault of a woman outside the lobby of her building in San Francisco has been released from custody, according to the SF District Attorney’s office.

The suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Austin James Vincent, was taken into custody near the Embarcadero around 2 a.m. Sunday after assaulting San Francisco resident Paneez Kosarian outside the lobby of her condo building known as the Watermark. The building is located near Beale and Bryant Streets.

Kosarian told KPIX 5 on Monday her encounter with Vincent began with a “semi-calm” conversation outside the Watermark.

Things took a terrifying turn when the man claimed the building security guard was a robot.

“He asked me to open the door so he could get into the building and kill her, so that he could earn my trust,” said Kosarian.

She said the assailant then demanded her keys, wallet and phone. Security camera video shows Kosarian being thrown to the ground as she fought back to get inside to safety.

“He was holding down my legs, pulling my legs, not letting me go inside for about a good five minutes,” remembered Kosarian. She eventually managed to escape, suffering from bruises on her fingers and injured wrist.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s office charged Vincent on Tuesday with two felony counts of false imprisonment and attempted robbery and two misdemeanor counts of battery. Vincent entered not guilty pleas on all charges and, despite concerns expressed by prosecutors, the court released him without electronic monitoring.