



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A high pressure system stalled over Arizona early Wednesday turned up the heat in the Bay Area with temperatures forecast to soar into triple digits adding to the already tinder-dry wildfire conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday evening. During that span, temperatures will range from 95 to 105 in some Bay Area locations.

“(There is a) moderate to high risk of heat illness for those who are sensitive to heat or for those who are exposed to the sun and active for long durations,” the weather service said. “Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.”

Forecasters also warned Bay Area residents to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

Temperatures were expected to reach 105 in Fairfield, 104 in Calistoga, 104 in Antioch, 102 in Livermore and a toasty 80 degrees for the afternoon Battle of the Bay showdown between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s at Oracle Park.

The weather system was also turning up the heat in the Lake Tahoe area where temperatures forecast to soar to 100 to 106 in the lower foothills.

The soaring temperatures and bone dry humidity levels elevated the anxiety levels of Bay Area firefighters as the conditions were prime for wildfires.

On Tuesday evening, a four-alarm grass fire burned near homes in north Vallejo, prompting evacuations and damaging homes.

The fire started by creeping up the hillside from Hanns Park. It was first reported shortly before 6 p.m. Ten homes were damaged and 20 homes were evacuated, though the exact number of residents was not specified.

Seven Vallejo companies called in to help battle the fire, which was 100% contained by around 8 p.m. Mutual aid was called in to battle the blaze from Benicia, Crockett, American Canyon and Fairfield, which included some air support to drop pink flame retardant over the area.

Resident John Lee said he could see the flames inching up to his yard. His boat burned, but his home was spared, in part because of what he did to prepare for hot, dry days like Tuesday.

“I was like, I’m the first house that’s gonna burn, so I cut back all them trees myself and thank God I did, because it would have had more fuel right next to my house,” Lee said.

Firefighters said despite sweltering temperatures, there was one thing on their side:

“Thankfully, the wind wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been. We might’ve had a different outcome if that was the case,” said Daniel Gutierrez of the Vallejo Fire Department.