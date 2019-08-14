  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Housing crisis, Housing Discrimination, Rent, Rental Voucher, San Jose, Section 8


SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Amid the ongoing housing crisis in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area, the city of San Jose is on the verge of adopting a new ordinance to make it easier for low-income residents to find housing.

After hours of debate Tuesday night, the city council gave preliminary approval to a rule that bans landlords from rejecting would-be tenants because they use Section 8 vouchers to pay their rent.

Housing advocates said this will help the thousands of voucher-holders stuck on wait-lists.

The ordinance is expected to win final approval next month.

