SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Amid the ongoing housing crisis in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area, the city of San Jose is on the verge of adopting a new ordinance to make it easier for low-income residents to find housing.
After hours of debate Tuesday night, the city council gave preliminary approval to a rule that bans landlords from rejecting would-be tenants because they use Section 8 vouchers to pay their rent.
Housing advocates said this will help the thousands of voucher-holders stuck on wait-lists.
The ordinance is expected to win final approval next month.
