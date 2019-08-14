Comments
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Investigators have released surveillance video photos of two women who allegedly stole 16 iPhones from the Walnut Creek Apple Store over the weekend.
Walnut Creek police said there were three female suspects in the snatch-and-grab robbery at the store in the 1200 block of South Main St. The images show two suspects casually strollinfg through the store, moments before they grabbed the phones and ran out the door.
The three suspects fled the scene in a silver four-door Honda Civic driven by a male.
Anyone with information that could identify the suspects should contact Walnut Creek police Officer Bertolozzi at tbertolozzi@walnutcreekpd.com.
