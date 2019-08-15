By HoodlineBERKELEY — Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Thai restaurants around Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. The Noodle, Thai Restaurant
Topping the list is The Noodle, Thai Restaurant. Located at 1936 Shattuck Ave. (between Hearst Avenue and Berkeley Way.) in Downtown Berkeley, the Thai spot, which offers noodles and more, is the highest-rated low-priced Thai restaurant in Berkeley, boasting four stars out of 755 reviews on Yelp. The menu features crab fried rice, chili eggplant, lamb chops and more.
2. Lucky House Thai
Next up is Downtown Berkeley’s Lucky House Thai, situated at 2140 University Ave. (between Shattuck Avenue and Walnut Street). With four stars out of 438 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option. Appetizers include deep-fried tofu, vegetarian spring rolls and fish cakes. When it comes to entrees, look for yellow curry, barbecue pork with egg noodles and roasted duck.
3. Giin Thai Canteen
Giin Thai Canteen, located at 3278 Adeline St. (between Alcatraz Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Thai spot four stars out of 126 reviews. The menu offers a variety of curries, alongside pad see ew, shrimp rolls and chili-ginger fish.
