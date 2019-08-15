By Hoodline
BERKELEY — Craving sandwiches?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich sources in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Hummingbird Cafe
Topping the list is Hummingbird Cafe. Located at 1814 Euclid Ave. (between Hearst Avenue and Ridge Road), the deli, which offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated sandwich spot in Berkeley, boasting 4.5 stars out of 239 reviews on Yelp.
2. Grégoire
Next up is Grégoire, situated at 2109 Cedar St. (between Shattuck Avenue and Walnut Street). With four stars out of 2,180 reviews on Yelp, the French spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Gypsy’s Trattoria Italiana
Gypsy’s Trattoria Italiana, located at 2519 Durant Ave., Suite A (between Bowditch Street and Telegraph Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers seafood and sandwiches, four stars out of 1,694 reviews.
4. Augie’s Montreal Deli
Augie’s Montreal Deli, a deli and poutinerie that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 384 Yelp reviews. Head over to 875 Potter St. (between Seventh and Fifth streets) to see for yourself.
5. Cafe M
Check out Cafe M, which has earned four stars out of 1,431 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, at 1799 Fourth St., Suite F (between Virginia Street and Hearst Avenue).
