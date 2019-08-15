



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – More than five decades after Steve McQueen drove a Ford Mustang through the streets of San Francisco in the movie “Bullitt,” the car is going up for auction.

Mecum auctions plans to auction the green 1968 Mustang GT, which is in original condition, at an event in Kissimmee, Florida in January.

According to the auction house, the car was one of two Mustangs used in the movie and was the one McQueen drove in the car chase scene, one of the most famous in movie history.

After filming, the car was sold to a private owner. McQueen himself reportedly tried to buy back the vehicle in the 1970s, but was rebuffed.

Many believed the Mustang was lost to history until the car made an appearance at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last year.

“Bullitt has been part of my family for 45 years and we have celebrated her in the grandest way possible, and now it will have a new role and new meaning to the future owner,” Sean Kiernan, the car’s current owner, said on Instagram.

It is unclear where bidding would start, but considering its place in cinematic history and how other items from the film have fared at auction, expect a high price. In 2014, McQueen’s tweed jacket from the film was reportedly sold for $120,000. The jacket originally was expected to fetch $800,000 at auction.

The car will make several appearances at automotive events before hitting the auction block in January.