SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – More than five decades after Steve McQueen drove a Ford Mustang through the streets of San Francisco in the movie “Bullitt,” the car is going up for auction.
Mecum auctions plans to auction the green 1968 Mustang GT, which is in original condition, at an event in Kissimmee, Florida in January.
According to the auction house, the car was one of two Mustangs used in the movie and was the one McQueen drove in the car chase scene, one of the most famous in movie history.
After filming, the car was sold to a private owner. McQueen himself reportedly tried to buy back the vehicle in the 1970s, but was rebuffed.
Many believed the Mustang was lost to history until the car made an appearance at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last year.
“Bullitt has been part of my family for 45 years and we have celebrated her in the grandest way possible, and now it will have a new role and new meaning to the future owner,” Sean Kiernan, the car’s current owner, said on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Through a lot of conversation and prayer my family and I have decided to sell our car, the 1968 Mustang GT fastback known as Bullitt. I can promise that we have thought this through together and decided that this is the best decision for the family. Bullitt has been part of my family for 45 years and we have celebrated her in the grandest way possible, and now it will have a new role and new meaning to the future owner. Mecum Auctions will handle the sale of the car and it will headline the Kissimmee, Florida auction in January 2020. The announcement of the car will be made in Monterey, California by myself surrounded by long time friends on August 14th at 3pm Pacific. I have accomplished what I set out to do with the car; Tell my Dad’s story in the best way possible and share the car with the world. I had no idea what to expect when we unveiled the car in January 2018 in Detroit, but since then everyone has been absolutely excited and respectful to see the car and hear the story. I have met many awesome people along the way and have heard many amazing stories. Thanks to each and every one of you, and I will continue to be very active in the automotive/Mustang community. Also, I plan to take a much bigger role in Parkinson’s research and surrounding charities such as Drive Toward a Cure. The following events are where you can come and see Bullitt and myself before January 2020- Kentucky Summer Nights, Somerset Kentucky – August 24th Mecum Dallas Auction – September 4th–7th Charlotte AutoFair – October 17th–19th SEMA – November 5th- 8th MCACN – November 23rd-24th
It is unclear where bidding would start, but considering its place in cinematic history and how other items from the film have fared at auction, expect a high price. In 2014, McQueen’s tweed jacket from the film was reportedly sold for $120,000. The jacket originally was expected to fetch $800,000 at auction.
The car will make several appearances at automotive events before hitting the auction block in January.
You must log in to post a comment.