SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A car crash into a power pole in South San Jose has sparked a brush fire Thursday afternoon.
The fire was burning in the area of Santa Teresa Blvd. and Bailey Ave. Cal Fire said the fire was burning on both sides of Santa Teresa Blvd. with power lines down.
The site is just southwest of the PG&E Metcalf substation.
At least 75 acres had burned as of 2 p.m., with forward progress halted according to Cal Fire.
The was no immediate word on any injuries in the initial crash which involved a blue pickup truck shearing off a power pole along Santa Teresa.
#Baylissfire [update] at Santa Teresa Blvd cross Bailey Ave in South San Jose (Santa Clara County) CAL FIRE air tactical, airtankers and helicopter at scene @SJFD pic.twitter.com/INqVvLN0S8
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 15, 2019
