DALY CITY (CBS SF) — An employee of a Daly City pet store has been accused of abusing a dog named “Jelly” that suffered skull fractures.
Marco Ureta, 19, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty at his arraignment in a San Mateo County courtroom Wednesday, according to prosecutors.
Staff at PetSmart found Jelly, a 4-year-old American Eskimo, unresponsive in his kennel on July 5 and tried to figure out what happened.
While reviewing security video, they allegedly found footage of Ureta violently slamming the animal on a concrete floor a couple hours earlier.
Investigators say that Jelly suffered internal injuries and two skull fractures.
Ureta was released on $50,000 bail. He returns to court for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Oct. 29.
Defense attorney Tennille Duffy was not immediately available for comment on behalf of her client.
