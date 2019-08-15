SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Good Samaritan rushed to the aid of an 11-year-old girl who was in the grasp of an alleged kidnapper as she walked to school in South San Francisco Thursday morning, authorities said.
South San Francisco police said 37-year-old Christopher Cole was in custody on attempted kidnapping and child annoyance charges.
Investigators said the young girl was walking to school at 7:55 a.m. Thursday with a friend when Cole allegedly approached the girls. He allegedly grabbed the 11-year-old and placed his hand over the girl’s mouth so she could not scream for help.
A Good Samaritan rushed to the girl’s aid, freeing her from Cole’s grasp and chasing him away. The young girl was shaken but otherwise uninjured.
Investigators said Cole was taken into custody at a nearby adult care facility.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the South San Francisco police department at 650-877-8900.
