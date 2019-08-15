PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A Petaluma mom with her infant daughter in her car has been arrested on DUI charges after hitting two cyclists Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Petaluma police said 22 year-old Sophia Alicia Beetham was arrested for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher which resulted in an injury collision and for child endangerment.

Her 4-month-old infant daughter was not injured and was released to the custody of a family member.

Investigators said police received numerous 911 calls at around 3:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle-cyclist collision in the 100 block of East D Street.

Upon arrival, officers observed a silver 2006 Chrysler Pacifica SUV stopped in the West bound lane of East D Street just west of the intersection. The vehicle had sustained moderate damage to the passenger side exterior rear-view mirror and the front passenger side windshield.

The bicyclists, who had been struck by the vehicle, were being medically evaluated on scene by paramedics. One victim was transported to Santa Rosa for treatment and later released from the hospital. The second victim was evaluated and released from the scene.

Beetham remained on scene and cooperated with police. During the investigation, the officers determined Beetham was traveling westbound on East D Street in the area of 1st Street. As Beetham approached the intersection, the traffic signal cycled to a solid red light and Beetham did not stop.

She struck one bicyclist on the east side of the intersection and a second bicyclist on the west side of the intersection. Both bicyclists were traveling Southbound on 1st Street and entered the intersection when the signal light turned green.

Based on the traffic collision investigation and interactions with Beetham, officers suspected she was possibly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

A field sobriety test confirmed their suspicions. Beetham admitted to drinking and ultimately submitted to a Preliminary Alcohol Screen Device Test which indicated a .17% BAC — more than twice the legal limit.