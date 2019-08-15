By Hoodline

OAKLAND — Here’s the latest in Oakland food news. In this edition: Shake Shack is opening downtown, Jack London Square is set to get a new outdoor “margarita garden,” a vegan-oriented cafe is targeting Pill Hill and a popular Safeway store has lost its ability to sell liquor.

Openings

Downtown

Shake Shack (1955 Broadway)

The Chronicle reports that New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is likely going to open its first location in Oakland. The new burger joint will be housed in the forthcoming Uptown Station building, the former home of Sears and soon-to-be offices of payment company Square.

While Shake Shack refused to confirm the expansion, three sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to the Chronicle that it’s on its way. Shake Shack already has locations in Palo Alto and Larkspur, and is currently at work on another in SF’s Cow Hollow neighborhood.

Jack London Square

Nido’s Backyard (104 Oak St.)

For the past three years, Jack London Square Mexican restaurant Nido has been working on expanding down the street, with a new outdoor venue called Nido’s Backyard. Now, Hoodline’s veteran tipster Al M. informs us that opening day is near.

The new space will essentially be an outdoor “margarita garden,” serving the restaurant’s signature tequila and mezcal cocktails alongside tacos and quesadillas from a wood-fired grill. Kids and dogs will be welcome, and the space will also play host to live music.

Husband-and-wife owners Silvia and Corey McCollow say the city of Oakland forced them to design and build a new crosswalk on city-owned property, which significantly delayed their grand opening plans. But they’re hoping that a GoFundMe campaign for $35,000 will help them get the new venue to the finish line.

The campaign is offering donors rewards like dinner and drinks and VIP piñata parties, and the owners promise an “awesome party for all the supporters as soon as we can open.” Stay tuned for more on an opening date.

Pill Hill

Bread and Butter Oakland (411 30th St.)

Over in Pill Hill, Al M. spotted a new business, Bread & Butter, taking over the former home of Summit Cafe.

Owner Alicia Smiley, who also runs plant-based catering business well.fed, told Hoodline that she expects to open Bread & Butter in mid- to late October, pending final inspections.

The cafe will offer Red Bay Coffee, tea, housemade vegan baked goods, loaves of bread (including gluten-free options), toasts with toppings, and organic salads. Smiley also plans to offer a healthy, low-cost daily “community meal” to ensure everyone in the neighborhood can access the cafe’s food.

Changes

Upper Telegraph

Safeway (6310 College Ave.)

Our tipster Al also discovered some bad news for those who like to buy their beer and wine at the Safeway store on College Avenue.

According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s website, the store’s off-sale general liquor license has been suspended for 60 days, starting on August 5.

CBS SF reports that the grocery store had been caught selling alcohol to minors three times within the last three years, leading to the temporary suspension.