SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Brunhilda, an 8-year-old female American bison living at the bison paddock in Golden Gate Park, died Thursday, the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens announced.
Severe kidney disease contributed to her demise, according to preliminary results from a necropsy performed Friday.
“Our animal wellness teams have been watching her closely and treating her for several weeks in conjunction with specialists from UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine,” said Dr. Jason Watters, vice president of wellness and animal behavior at San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. “Ultimately, her quality of life had deteriorated significantly, and she passed away last evening.”
Brunhilda and the other members of her herd were moved from a private breeder to Golden Gate Park in 2011.
Bison are kept in a paddock next to Spreckels Lake and have been a popular attraction for more than a century.
The San Francisco Zoological Society animal care and veterinary staff oversee overall care and wellness of the herd.
