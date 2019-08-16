VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a three-alarm brush fire burning in Vacaville late Friday morning, according to authorities.
The Vacaville Fire District Twitter account posted about the fire in the 7000 block of Grace Feather Court at around 11:15 a.m.
Vaca District | Mutual Aid 2nd Alarm Vegetation Fire | 7026 Grace Feather Ct | #GraceFeatherFire#McMurtryCommand | 11:15
— Vacaville Fire Dist. 🇺🇸 (@VacavilleDist) August 16, 2019
According to Solano County emergency services, a third alarm was called a short time later.
There are no structures currently being threatened by the so-called Grace Feather Fire. At about 11:45 a.m., authorities said forward progress of the fire had been stopped.
Mutual aid is being provided by other fire departments in the area and request for assistance from Cal Fire has gone out.
