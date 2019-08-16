FORESTVILLE (CBS SF) — Teachers in the remote Forestville Union School District were back in school Friday after reaching an agreement with the school district on a three-year contract.
The 16 teachers went on strike Monday afternoon after a bargaining session ended without an agreement.
District Superintendent Renee Semik announced the end of the strike Thursday night on the Forestville Elementary School and Academy’s Facebook page.
“I am very happy to let you know that the teacher strike is over,” Semik said. “Tomorrow (Friday) our teachers will be back in their classrooms and school
will resume with our regular Friday schedule beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 2:55 p.m.”
Ryan Strauss, Forestville Teachers Association bargaining co-chair, said the teachers asked for a three-year contract with a 5-percent raise in the first and second years of the contract that is retroactive to 2018-2019, and a 3-percent cost of living wage in the third year.
The District offered 2.5-percent raise in the third year, Strauss said.
“The difference (in the third year) is less than $6,000 a year and one-tenth of one percent of the school’s budget,” he said.
