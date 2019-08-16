  • KPIX 5Watch Now
    PIX Now

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Forestville, Forestville Union School District, Sonoma County, Strike, Teachers Union, Union

FORESTVILLE (CBS SF) — Teachers in the remote Forestville Union School District were back in school Friday after reaching an agreement with the school district on a three-year contract.

The 16 teachers went on strike Monday afternoon after a bargaining session ended without an agreement.

District Superintendent Renee Semik announced the end of the strike Thursday night on the Forestville Elementary School and Academy’s Facebook page.

“I am very happy to let you know that the teacher strike is over,” Semik said. “Tomorrow (Friday) our teachers will be back in their classrooms and school
will resume with our regular Friday schedule beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 2:55 p.m.”

Ryan Strauss, Forestville Teachers Association bargaining co-chair, said the teachers asked for a three-year contract with a 5-percent raise in the first and second years of the contract that is retroactive to 2018-2019, and a 3-percent cost of living wage in the third year.

The District offered 2.5-percent raise in the third year, Strauss said.

“The difference (in the third year) is less than $6,000 a year and one-tenth of one percent of the school’s budget,” he said.

Comments