RICHMOND (KPIX) — Preventing violence in communities starts with connecting young people with caring adults and activities like after-school programs and mentoring. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control.
In Swahili, “Mafanikio” means “achievement”. In West Contra Costa County, close to 75 students who go to Nystrom Elementary now know that thanks to Reverend Andre Shumake.
“I wanted to look for ways to find out how we can turn that madness around,” Rev. Shumake told KPIX 5. “How do we prevent that carnage that was taking place on the streets of Richmond?”
“That madness” Rev. Shumake is referring to is the violence and killings on the streets of Richmond’s Iron Triangle. The Reverend would grieve with the mothers whose children were slain and he realized more had to happen to stop the deaths.
“This is where I believe God would have me to be and particularly on the elementary school level,” Rev. Shumake said.
What started out as an opportunity to be a school community outreach worker quickly became the Richmond native’s mission. In 2016, he started what’s called the Mafanikio After School Program for grades three through six. It’s designed to get parents engaged and help give them what they need to support their kids at home.
“Then we will see greater outcomes and in the behavior of our students,” he said.
The Mafanikio Get Smart Formula is three simple steps:
- Be focused. Go to class willing to learn.
- Pay attention to the teacher.
- Follow instructions.
Rev. Shumake says “it is our belief that if we can instill that in the kids, and if they can apply that on a regular daily basis, not only will they have a better experience at school, you will see their academic outcomes improving.”
And it’s working.
Jacqueline Martin says grandson D’Jae thrives under Rev. Shumake’s guidance.
“It took some adjusting at first, but now, he’s growing,” Martin told KPIX 5. “He’s finally growing and I’m finally hearing it and I’m seeing it and I’m just really, really grateful.”
Third grader Brooklyn Moore says the reverend makes learning fun.
“He takes us places and we get to do fun stuff and we don’t always have to sit out and get in trouble,” Moore said.
The goal is to get the program into as many schools in the district as possible, because that will only increase the odds of violence in Richmond decreasing, Rev. Shumake believes.
“If we don’t have this for the African American students in the district, then what?” Rev. Shumake said. “What would be available to them to meet that need? But the change is here. The change is here.”
The Mafanikio Program is also in 18 other West Contra Costa County schools with plans for three more this school year. So far, it’s served 991 students district-wide. This has been funded mainly by the district, although, some grant funds were used at the start of the program.
