RICHMOND (KPIX) — Preventing violence in communities starts with connecting young people with caring adults and activities like after-school programs and mentoring. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In Swahili, “Mafanikio” means “achievement”. In West Contra Costa County, close to 75 students who go to Nystrom Elementary now know that thanks to Reverend Andre Shumake.

“I wanted to look for ways to find out how we can turn that madness around,” Rev. Shumake told KPIX 5. “How do we prevent that carnage that was taking place on the streets of Richmond?”

“That madness” Rev. Shumake is referring to is the violence and killings on the streets of Richmond’s Iron Triangle. The Reverend would grieve with the mothers whose children were slain and he realized more had to happen to stop the deaths.

“This is where I believe God would have me to be and particularly on the elementary school level,” Rev. Shumake said.

What started out as an opportunity to be a school community outreach worker quickly became the Richmond native’s mission. In 2016, he started what’s called the Mafanikio After School Program for grades three through six. It’s designed to get parents engaged and help give them what they need to support their kids at home.

“Then we will see greater outcomes and in the behavior of our students,” he said.

The Mafanikio Get Smart Formula is three simple steps: