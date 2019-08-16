VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police released a photo Friday of a man they say has approached at least three young girls between the ages of 8 and 14-year-old.
Investigators said in two improper contact incidents the girls’ guardians’ chased after the suspect. In the latest incident the man was seen driving a white or silver Dodge or Chrysler minivan with a black rack top.
He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 10 inches, 170 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He has a distinct mole to the right of his nose and a tattoo on his right shoulder and he was wearing a baseball hat in each incident.
Police believe there are additional unreported incidents involving the suspect.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Rob Greenberg at (707) 648-4280 or (800) 488-9383.
