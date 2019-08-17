



SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Santa Cruz police arrested two suspects on Thursday who investigators said are connected to a recent spate of gun violence in the city.

According to police, the uptick of violence in Santa Cruz over the summer has prompted new gang suppression operations in an effort to curb violence. Police served search warrants in Santa Cruz and San Jose on Monday and seized two guns but haven’t connected them to any of specific recent shootings.

The most recent shooting happened on Tuesday, when a victim was shot in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue at 11:19 p.m., police said. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

On Aug. 3, there was a gun battle in the 700 block of Chestnut Street just after midnight which wounded a man who transported himself to a hospital. His injuries were not life threatening.

On July 31, there was another shooting in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue at around 4 p.m., but everyone involved fled before police arrived.

There was another shooting in the 300 block of Barson Street at about 4:30 pm. on July 21, but police did not find any victims from that gunfire.

On Wednesday, police seized another gun after approaching a group of people drinking alcohol in the area of Liebrandt Avenue and Beach Street.

Police arrested Cesar Corcoles, 19, for weapons possession but did not implicate him in any of the recent shootings.

Santa Cruz police obtained a warrant for Michael Day, 19, who was arrested during a traffic stop in Capitola on Thursday. Police obtained another warrant for Enrique Rocha, 20, who was arrested at his home in Watsonville on Thursday.

Police said that both Day and Rocha were booked into jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, but did not specify which incident or incidents they are suspected of committing.

Officers will continue an increased presence as Santa Cruz police continue investigating the recent violence, police said.

