  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    12:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Firearms, San Bruno Police

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police in San Bruno on Friday arrested a suspect in connection with possession of a loaded and concealed firearm.

Thomas Eugene Walsh Jr., 19, of Daly City, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to the San Bruno police department.

On Friday at 2:15 a.m., an officer located a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Rollingwood Drive.

Police searched the vehicle and located a loaded firearm under the driver seat of the vehicle.

Walsh was subsequently taken into custody and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments