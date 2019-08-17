Comments
SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police in San Bruno on Friday arrested a suspect in connection with possession of a loaded and concealed firearm.
Thomas Eugene Walsh Jr., 19, of Daly City, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to the San Bruno police department.
On Friday at 2:15 a.m., an officer located a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Rollingwood Drive.
Police searched the vehicle and located a loaded firearm under the driver seat of the vehicle.
Walsh was subsequently taken into custody and booked into San Mateo County Jail.
