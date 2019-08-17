Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person suffered serious burn injuries in a backyard deck fire in San Francisco’s Richmond District on Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at 2:38 p.m. on Arguello Boulevard near Turk Boulevard. The burn victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the fire department.
The damage was not extensive enough to displace any residents.
