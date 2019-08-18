  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    4:00 PMNFL Films Highlights 2018
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accidental Shooting, Crime, Domestic Assault, Domestic violence, Gun violence, South San Francisco


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested after her boyfriend was shot in the chest during an altercation between the two on Saturday morning, South San Francisco police said.

The pair argued in a parking lot at 110 Hickey Blvd. and then struggled over a firearm in their vehicle before the boyfriend was shot.

The woman, Jocelyn Rivera Penate of South San Francisco, drove to the nearby house of a friend and called 911 to report the incident.

Chevron / Carls Jr. parking lot at 110 Hickey Blvd in South San Francisco. (Image Source; Bing Maps)

The 34-year-old man was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Rivera Penate was booked at San Mateo County Jail for domestic assault and possession of a loaded firearm.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact officer Vincent Meschi at (650) 877-8900.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments