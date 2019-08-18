PEBBLE BEACH (KPIX 5) – It is that time of year when car lovers and collectors, and automakers transform the Monterey area into a huge celebration.

Among this year’s most exotic and priciest rides is the Bugatti Chiron Sky View. It’s the world’s first production sports car with 1,500 horsepower – enough to take it from 0 to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds. It has a top speed of 261 mph.

The Chiron costs just over $3 million – making it one of the world’s most expensive and exotic hypercars.

To date, more than 300 Chirons have sold globally.

This year, Ferrari’s biggest debut at Monterey Car Week is the SF90 Stradale, made to celebrate Ferrari racing’s 90th birthday. It is the company’s first plug-in hybrid. Not to worry, it does not sacrifice speed.

“Ferrari has a very unique angle. Everything we do in a car is related to the performance of the car,” said Matteo Torre, President of Ferrari North America

It boasts a combined 986 horsepower, making it the brand’s fastest production car to date. It is also its first 4-wheel drive sports car.

“This car can also be driven in full electric mode so you can taxi out of your garage in the morning, without waking your family up, and then you can really enjoy the pleasure of driving a Ferrari with the unique Ferrari sound,” said Torre.

On Thursday, Lamborghini unveiled a one-off Aventador S designed by one of the youngest artists in the world of street art – 19 year old Skyler Grey. The creative process took nearly a year, and the car has already by sold to an art collector. It is also Lamborghini’s first car to be certified via Saleforce’s blockchain technology, to guarantee data security and certify information related to the model.

And in the year since it’s debut at car week, Roll Royce’s first SUV, the Cullinan, is also expected to attract more customers.

Lee Bailey is picking up her second Rolls Royce on Sunday.

“It’s obviously the provenance that comes with the brand, the quality, and it makes a statement,” said Bailey.