SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The office of San Francisco’s public defender says the man arrested for allegedly attacking a woman outside her apartment building on Sunday has been in complete compliance with the conditions of his release.
“Austin Vincent has been in complete compliance with the conditions of his release orders issued by Judge Van Aken at his arraignment last Tuesday,” according to a statement from the public defender’s office.
Vincent’s release from jail by Judge Christine Van Aken has drawn criticism from San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Police Officers Association among others.
Surveillance video from the condo building known as the Watermark showed the violent attack on resident Paneez Kosarian.
Vincent has reportedly complied with an order to obtain an ankle monitor, and officials say he has been “responding very well to help he has been receiving since his release.”
He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
