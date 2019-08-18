



VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Vallejo police looked into 122 vehicles that were reported as abandoned, the Vallejo Police Department said Friday.

Officers found nearly half of these reports to be false, as 60 cars were determined to be registered, legally parked or no longer at the reported location.

A total of 19 cars were impounded for various violations, while 10 cars were marked for towing if not moved in 72 hours, and eight were issued parking citations.

Vallejo police say they receive around 300 reports for abandoned cars every month.

“Oftentimes, they are registered and belong to your neighbors,” Lieutenant Michael Nichelini said.

Nichelini encourages residents to introduce themselves to their neighbors and see if the parking issue can be resolved before calling the police.

Residents may report an abandoned vehicle by calling (707) 648-4682, using the Vallejo Police mobile application or visiting www.cityofvallejo.net.

