STOCKTON (CBS Sacramento) — Saving time and money, those are the two top priorities among travelers who fly to and from the Stockton Metropolitan Airport, which will now offer twice-daily flights to LAX with United Airlines.
“I picked Stockton because of the cheap flights,” said Jennie Vega, whose flight returned from Las Vegas. “It’s very convenient. It’s super close and you don’t have to drive there.”
It’s also among the reasons the airport wants to expand with new flights, new destinations and eventually a new terminal.
Airport director Russell Stark said he is trying to add more flights from Stockton to places like Seattle, Denver and Salt Lake City.
“That’s kind of our plan, to hit the compass points at major hubs so that our public can go to any destination in the world,” he says.
Officials said this will be the first time since 2003 that the community has had daily service to a large-hub, international airport.
CONTINUE AT CBS SACRAMENTO: Stockton Airport Expansion Plans
You must log in to post a comment.