SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol officer on leave for a work-related injury was arrested Friday on suspicion of residential burglary, brandishing a firearm and resisting arrest.

Santa Rosa police responded around 9:50 p.m. to a residential burglary in the 4700 block of Parktrail Drive. Callers told police the male burglary suspect was possibly armed, police Sgt. Brandon Matthies said.

Officers learned a man under the influence of alcohol left his residence with a firearm after hearing an explosion from fireworks. The man brandished a firearm at a neighbor and made death threats, then forced his way into the neighbor’s home through a back door when the neighbors fled, police said.

Officers found the suspect with a firearm at the scene, and he resisted arrest. Police identified him as Jeremy Finnerty, 47, of Santa Rosa. The CHP identified Finnerty as a CHP officer on leave for an injury.

Finnerty was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, vandalism, brandishing a firearm, criminal threats, public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was no longer in the jail Monday.

CHP Officer David deRutte said the CHP will conduct an internal investigation, and Santa Rosa police are investigating the incident on Parktrail Drive.

“These are very serious charges. We don’t take them lightly and we are extremely glad nobody was injured,” deRutte said.

