SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Multiple fire units on Monday afternoon have responded to a fire involving multiple vehicles burning south of the Santa Rosa city limits, according to authorities.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department first tweeted about the fire on Scenic Avenue at around 3:44 p.m.

The department sent three engines and an additional chief officer to help the Sonoma County Fire District with the fire. Video posted by the department on Twitter appeared to be of a fire in a parking area, but it was difficult to determine exactly what was on fire.

Matt Stevens, a spokesman for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, said the fire in a junkyard near railroad tracks in the Scenic Avenue area delayed the 3:49 p.m. train

Smoke from the fire remains visible from Santa Rosa.

