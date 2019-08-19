SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Multiple fire units on Monday afternoon have responded to a fire involving multiple vehicles burning south of the Santa Rosa city limits, according to authorities.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department first tweeted about the fire on Scenic Avenue at around 3:44 p.m.
*Vehicle Fire – Scenic Avenue – South of the City Limits*
Santa Rosa Firefighters are assisting Sonoma County Fire District with a fire involving multiple vehicles off of Scenic Avenue. The column of smoke is visible to residents.
— Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) August 19, 2019
The department sent three engines and an additional chief officer to help the Sonoma County Fire District with the fire. Video posted by the department on Twitter appeared to be of a fire in a parking area, but it was difficult to determine exactly what was on fire.
*Fire – Scenic Ave – South of City Limits*
Santa Rosa has 3 Engines and 1 Chief officer assisting Sonoma County Fire District with a fire that was initially reported to be involving multiple vehicles. The smoke remains visible from Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/ImEkWIkIWn
— Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) August 19, 2019
Matt Stevens, a spokesman for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, said the fire in a junkyard near railroad tracks in the Scenic Avenue area delayed the 3:49 p.m. train
Smoke from the fire remains visible from Santa Rosa.
You must log in to post a comment.