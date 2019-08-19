FREMONT (CBS SF) – A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in downtown Fremont early Monday morning, according to police.
The collision was first reported at 12:30 a.m. on Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont near Walnut and Capitol avenues, according to Sgt. Shawn Decker. The victim died in the ambulance before being able to be transported to a hospital, Decker said.
The collision is under investigation and it has not be determined if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the collision, according to Decker. The victim hasn’t been identified.
Northbound Paseo Padre was closed for several hours as authorities investigated. Police told KPIX 5 that the road reopened around 5:30 a.m.
