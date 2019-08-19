WATCH LIVE:Ghost Ship Trial - major development announced at Alameda County courthouse in Oakland
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shelter-in-place order was lifted Monday afternoon once PG&E crews were able to cap a gas leak in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted that a gas leak near the intersection of Carmel and Clayton Streets with Twin Peaks Boulevard at around 1:15 p.m.

Fire crews and PG&E are at the scene. The fire department recommends avoiding the area for the time being. At around 1:45 p.m., San Francisco Fire tweeted that progress was being made and no injuries were reported.

Shortly after 2 p.m., San Francisco Fire reported that PG&E had capped the leak and the shelter-in-place order was lifted. Area residents should expect some continued traffic delays due to repairs.

 

