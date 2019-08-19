SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shelter-in-place order was lifted Monday afternoon once PG&E crews were able to cap a gas leak in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood, according to authorities.
The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted that a gas leak near the intersection of Carmel and Clayton Streets with Twin Peaks Boulevard at around 1:15 p.m.
#081919GL1 GAS LEAK CARMEL ST/CLAYTON ST, 13:13 HRS Shelter in place orders by door to door contact 1200 block Clayton and 1 block of Carmel and Twin Peaks AVOID AREA FOR ALERTS TEXT ALERTSF TO 888777 pic.twitter.com/MRwcdf24Wu
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) August 19, 2019
Fire crews and PG&E are at the scene. The fire department recommends avoiding the area for the time being. At around 1:45 p.m., San Francisco Fire tweeted that progress was being made and no injuries were reported.
#081919GL1 UPDATE CREWS MAKING PROGRESS TO MITIGATE THIS GAS LEAK. No injuries reported. For updates text ALERTSF to 888777 pic.twitter.com/YZDFqXnH8I
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) August 19, 2019
Shortly after 2 p.m., San Francisco Fire reported that PG&E had capped the leak and the shelter-in-place order was lifted. Area residents should expect some continued traffic delays due to repairs.
#081919GL1 UPDATE THE LEAK HAS BEEN CAPPED BY @PGE4Me SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER LIFTED NO INJURIES EXPECT TRAFFIC DELAYS THROUGHOUT THE DAY DUE TO REPAIRS pic.twitter.com/06ABtIsVWp
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) August 19, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.