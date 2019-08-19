



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three jurors were dismissed by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson for apparent misconduct Monday during the 10th day of deliberations at the fatal Ghost Ship fire trial.

Three alternates — all men — were named to replace them and will join the nine original jurors in deciding if master tenant Derek Almena and creative director Max Harris are guilty of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly Dec. 2, 2016 Fruitvale district warehouse fire during an illegal music party.

The judge ordered the remaining jurors to disregard their previous deliberations and to get a fresh start in the process. There was no immediate explanation of the misconduct that forced the three female jurors removal.

Hours earlier, Thompson was sent a note by the jury. A short time later, she met individually with each juror and then held a closed session with defense attorneys, defendants and prosecutors.

Then at 1:30 p.m., victims family members were called to court to learn “important” information about the trial. They were told there was no verdict but there will be something of interest to them.

One family member told KPIX 5 — “I got the call and literally dropped everything.” About a dozen other victim family members hurried to the court and awaited word with growing anxiety.

Meanwhile, Alameda County sheriffs investigators were called into the courtroom about 30 minutes into the closed door hearing.

Last week, jury of nine women and three men asked for a read-back of some of the testimony from three witnesses, Nico Bouchard, Ryan O’Keefe and Almena himself.

Alameda County prosecutors allege that Almena and Harris are criminally responsible for the fire because the people at the music party didn’t have the time or opportunity to escape the blaze since the warehouse didn’t have important safeguards such as fire sprinklers, smoke alarms and lighted exit signs.

Prosecutors also allege that Almena and Harris violated the terms of the building’s lease, which only called for it to be used as a warehouse for an artists’ collective, by turning it into a living space for up to 25 people and hosting underground music parties there.

But defense attorneys allege that the fire was an act of arson that Almena and Harris couldn’t have prevented. Defense attorneys also allege that firefighters, police officers and other authorities who visited the building before the deadly fire never told the two men that they thought it was unsafe or told them to make changes to bring it up to code.

Thompson’s courtroom has been packed throughout the three-month trial, and court officials have accommodated people by making an overflow room available

during key parts of the case, including closing arguments.