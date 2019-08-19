UNION SQUARE – It was just before noon at MCM on Geary Street in San Francisco’s Union Square when three people – two men and one woman walked in and grabbed handbags that retail for $850 dollars and up — and then jumped into a waiting sedan.

Nearby Dita and Saint Laurent have been targeted recently as well, forcing some retailers to change the way they do business. “We have a whole new policy where we have remove everything and put it up stairs and then re put it out at the start of every day. It’s kinda hectic. You’re in such a weird spot of San Francisco – you’re right near Civic Center, you’re right near Powell”

It’s a cycle of burglaries and robberies that seems to be firing up again. In November 2014, the Chanel store on Maiden Lane was backed into with a truck and 6 handbags worth a total of $40,000 hit the black market.

Less than a month later, the now defunct Arthur Beren, was hit by the Rainbow Girls – an infamous group of young crooks who swarmed stores in brightly colored clothes and who knew exactly what they wanted.

In June 2016, crooks popped the back door of Grace Jewelry and cleaned out the cases.

Karin Flood with the Union Square Business Improvement District, believes along with retailers that one or two small rings are behind the high end heists. “All of the stores come together regularly to share information and so, we know who these individuals are , some of them. We’re just waiting for some prosecution,” Flood told KPIX5