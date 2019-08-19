SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist who died Thursday in a crash on state Highway 237 in Sunnyvale has been identified as 33-year-old Matthew Clements of Soulsbyville in Tuolumne County, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.
Clements was driving a 2003 Yamaha when he struck a 2004 Ford F-650 in the rear on the westbound highway east of the Mathilda Avenue off-ramp at about 6 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee.
The motorcyclist was ejected onto the road and transported to Stanford Medical Center, where he later died. The pickup truck driver was not injured, Lee said.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
