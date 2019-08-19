SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One man has died and another suffered minor injuries in a San Jose shooting early Monday morning, authorities said.
San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the shooting was reported at 12:23 a.m. near the intersection of Williamsburg Drive and South Winchester Boulevard.
One victim died at a hospital and another was treated at the scene for a graze gunshot wound.
No arrest has been made and the shooting remained under investigation. The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office will release the identity of the victim pending the notification of his next of kin.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Isidro Bagon or Detective Ramon Sanchez of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.
