PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Petaluma police are no longer accepting ammunition at their station for destruction because of storage constraints and the cost of disposal.
The Police Department had previously accepted unwanted or damaged ammunition but discontinued the practice as of Friday.
Police said that Petaluma Gun & Reloading Supply, a store at 620 Petaluma Blvd. N. .D, accepts unwanted ammunition.
