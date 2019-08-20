Comments
BENICIA (CBS SF) – Benicia police arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting another man in a home Monday afternoon.
Police responded around 3:35 p.m. to an assault in a home in the 1800 block of Lindo Street. Officers found two injured men and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The men knew each other and one of the men allegedly attacked the other. The victim fought back in self-defense, police said.
Officers arrested Mark Bourassa, 68, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and he was booked into the county jail.
