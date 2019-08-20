HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — The city of Healdsburg has called off a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday that was triggered a vegetation fire, according to officials.
The evacuation order was issued in the areas of Sunset Drive, Valley View Drive and Benjamin Way in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire in the South Fitch Mountain Road area was reported around 1:55 p.m.
According to reports, a Nixle alert was sent announcing the evacuation order.
The Sonoma County Sheriff tweeted that there was an evacuation warning for the North Fitch Mountain area.
Evacuation warning – North Fitch Mountain area https://t.co/J3SgUaPm0H
— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) August 20, 2019
Shortly afterwards, the Healdsburg Fire Department told KPIX 5 that the evacuation order had been cancelled and that the fire was under control.
You must log in to post a comment.