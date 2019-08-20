  • KPIX 5On Air

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews on Tuesday evening have contained a brush fire that burned four acres northeast of Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, according to authorities.

The so-called Sharp Fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon off Sharp Road near a couple vineyards in the community of Mountain.

In photos being tweeted out by fire officials, plumes of smoke can be seen coming off hills in the distance.

Crews are relying on air drops of fire retardant in that hard-to-reach area. According to reports, the fire has grown to about five acres.

KPIX 5 Meteorologist Paul Deanno is reporting light winds in the area with temperatures near 80 degrees.

By 7:19 p.m., Cal Fire announced that the fire had been 100 percent contained.

