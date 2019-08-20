SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews on Tuesday evening have contained a brush fire that burned four acres northeast of Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, according to authorities.
The so-called Sharp Fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon off Sharp Road near a couple vineyards in the community of Mountain.
In photos being tweeted out by fire officials, plumes of smoke can be seen coming off hills in the distance.
*Vegetation Fire – Sharp Road – Northeast of Santa Rosa (Outside City Limits)* Santa Rosa Fire is responding to a report of a fire on Sharp Rd off Petrified Forest Rd in Sonoma County Fire Dist. The fire is visible from Santa Rosa and can be viewed at https://t.co/xkO0cVzfsQ pic.twitter.com/M5b6LMbXEL
— Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) August 20, 2019
Crews are relying on air drops of fire retardant in that hard-to-reach area. According to reports, the fire has grown to about five acres.
KPIX 5 Meteorologist Paul Deanno is reporting light winds in the area with temperatures near 80 degrees.
By 7:19 p.m., Cal Fire announced that the fire had been 100 percent contained.
#SharpFire in the community of Mountain is four acres and is 100 % contained. #CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/k8Sq3KyCTC
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 21, 2019
